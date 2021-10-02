Maryland WR Dontay Demus Jr. carted off the field with leg injury vs. No. 5 Iowa

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during Friday night’s game against No. 5 Iowa at Maryland Stadium.
While returning a kickoff early in the second quarter, Demus was tackled at the 10-yard line, and his right leg appeared to buckle as he was twisted to the ground. Demus fumbled the ball, and Iowa recovered deep in Maryland territory, leading to an 8-yard touchdown pass by Spencer Petras to give the Hawkeyes a 17-7 lead with 14:08 to go before halftime.
Demus was immediately attended to by trainers. While being taken off the field on a cart, he appeared to say “I’m coming back” on the television broadcast while pointing to the field.
Demus leads the Big Ten and ranks 11th in the country in receiving yards (446) and receiving yards per game (111.5) this season. The senior has caught a pass in 25 straight games, the 14th-longest streak in the country and fourth longest in the Big Ten. He had four catches for 61 yards before leaving the game Friday night.
He was recently ranked the No. 9 receiver in the 2022 NFL draft class by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.