Maryland quarterback Tyler DeSue announces retirement from football as string of Terps departures continues

Maryland quarterback Tyler DeSue is retiring from football, he announced Wednesday morning.
In a post shared to Twitter, DeSue wrote, “Dear Football: For the last 15 years you have given me some of my best times and given me some of my hardest struggles that I’ve ever experienced. You have taught me so many lessons that I will never forget and brought some of the best people into my life. For that I will always thank you but lately I’ve been noticing that maybe my life has another calling, maybe I was meant for something more.
DeSue was named Most Valuable Player of the team’s Red-White spring football game but started the season behind Tyrrell Pigrome and Josh Jackson. DeSue came off the bench for multiple games in his two seasons at College Park, playing in four games as a freshman in the 2018 season and five games in the 2019 season. He was a consensus three-star recruit from Virginia and rated the fourth overall player in the state by ESPN.
“Today is the day that I put my best foot forward and leave my playing days in the past," DeSue continued in his statement. "I will remain at Maryland for the remainder of my undergrad and pursue the goal that has always mattered to me the most, graduating from college. If this rubs you the wrong way then so be it but this is the best decision for me and my future. I absolutely love everyone who has supported me and been there for me along this journey but it’s time to hang up the cleats and move on.”
DeSue becomes the second Maryland football player to announce his retirement in the last month. In January, running back Lorenzo Harrison announced he was “medically retiring” from the sport after suffering multiple knee injuries.
This announcement continues the trend of players leaving the Maryland football program after the first season under coach Mike Locksley. At least eight players have transferred from the program, the most recent being former four-star defensive back Deon Jones.
Pigrome also entered the transfer portal, leaving Maryland with just two remaining scholarship quarterbacks, Jackson and Lance LeGendre.