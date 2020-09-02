Former Maryland star Vernon Davis to compete in season 29 of ’Dancing With the Stars’

Former Maryland and NFL tight end Vernon Davis is substituting his cleats for a pair of ballroom shoes this fall.
Davis, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 draft who played for three teams in 14 years and retired after the 2019 season, will compete in season 29 of the celebrity dance show, “Dancing With the Stars,” the show announced Wednesday.
Other celebrities in the sports industry joining Davis include former NBA star Charles Oakley, cheerleading coach Monica Aldama and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. The last NFL player to win the competition was former running back Rashad Jennings, who captured the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 24.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis competed in Season 28 but withdrew after aggravating a foot injury in rehearsal.
Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 14 at 8 p.m on ABC.