Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. among top 15 candidates for Wooden Award

Maryland senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. is one of 15 candidates for the John R. Wooden Award All American Team and Wooden Award Trophy, the latter given to the most outstanding college basketball player.
Cowan is averaging a career-best 16.2 points per game, along with 4.6 assists and 3.6 assists. He also leads the Big Ten in free throws made.
Other candidates for the award include Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Saddiq Bey (Villanova), Jared Butler (Baylor), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Luka Garza (Iowa), Markus Howard (Marquette), Tre Jones (Duke), Jordan Nwora (Louisville), Filip Petrušev (Gonzaga), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), Obi Toppin (Dayton) and Cassius Winston (Michigan State).
The Wooden Award will be presented April 10, and the John R. Wooden Award All American Team will also be honored.
NO. 25 MICHIGAN@NO. 9 MARYLAND
Sunday, noon
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM