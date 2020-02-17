xml:space="preserve">
Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. named Big Ten Player of the Week

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 17, 2020 2:46 PM

Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, the senior’s third honor this season.

In Tuesday’s win over Nebraska, Cowan recorded 13 points and 10 assists, his first double-double since his sophomore season. In Saturday’s victory over Michigan State in East Lansing, Cowan registered 24 points and scored the game’s final 11 points as the Terps rallied down from seven with three minutes left.

Cowan becomes the first Maryland player to gain three Big Ten Player of the Week awards in one season and the first Terp to win three conference player of the week awards since Greivis Vasquez in the 2009-10 season.

This season, Cowan is averaging 16.6 points and 4.5 assists for Maryland (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten).

NORTHWESTERN@NO. 9 MARYLAND

Tuesday, 8 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM

