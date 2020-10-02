Maryland reports latest coronavirus screening numbers as start of football season approaches

Maryland’s athletic department Friday announced its latest coronavirus testing results, with the football season set to begin in three weeks.
The school reported that between Sept. 14 and Sept. 29, 1,184 student-athletes were tested for COVID-19, and 14 tested positive. 10 athletes who tested positive were already in quarantine.
Cumulatively, the department has announced 109 positive results among 3,826 tests administered. Daily antigen testing for fall student-athletes began Wednesday as part of the Big Ten’s medical protocols for playing the football season this fall.
Maryland begins its 2020 season Oct. 24 at Northwestern.
Season opener
MARYLAND@NORTHWESTERN
Oct. 24, time TBD