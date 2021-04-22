Maryland to name Cole Field House indoor practice facility after first Black men to integrate basketball, football at university

The University of Maryland is renaming Cole Field House, the legendary site of Terps basketball games for nearly five decades and now the site of the football team’s new indoor practice facility, after the first Black men to integrate basketball and football at the university and in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
University President Darryll Pines made the announcement during his inauguration ceremony Thursday that the facility would be named the Jones-Hill House to honor Darryl Hill, who broke the color barrier in football for the university in 1963, as well as Billy Jones, who made history in 1965 as the Terps’ first black basketball player.
Hill, 77, who transferred to Maryland from Navy in 1962, set then-Maryland single-game records for receptions with 10 against Clemson, along with a then-ACC season record for touchdown catches with seven.
“We fought a hard fight for African-American student-athletes and I am gratified that those doors have been opened and those barriers have been removed,” Hill, a Washington native, said in a news release. “It is a great honor to open those doors for all African-American student-athletes to follow and now they will proudly walk into this beautiful building. They will have a structure with a name that demonstrates what Maryland has accomplished in terms of racial and social equity.
“Every time they see Hill and Jones on that building, they will know what that represents and they will have something to be proud of. To be the first African-American to receive an athletic scholarship from a Division I school south of the Mason-Dixon Line was quite an honor, but the impact didn’t resonate with me then. But, it certainly does now, and I am proud that Maryland took the lead in breaking down that barrier in sports and I am proud to be the person Maryland selected to lead that effort.”
Jones, 74, made his debut in December 1965 against Penn State and he was a team captain as a senior during the 1967-68 season.
“I am absolutely elated to receive this honor,” said Jones, an East Towson native and Towson High graduate. “My life changed when I received the phone call informing me of this recognition. It is an honor that I couldn’t even imagine. I am thrilled to be honored along with Darryl, to share it with him is very special. A trophy might break, a photograph might fade, but a building will be there for a lot of people to see. I am elated for everyone from the east side of Towson, my family, my grandchildren and my 96-year old mother who will be able to see this building with our names and what this building represents.”
The renaming of Cole Field House is the latest move in what is now a nearly six-year project to renovate the revered building into not only a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility for football but a research center through a partnership with the University of Maryland Baltimore.
The university officially opened the indoor practice facility in 2017 and The Baltimore Sun reported in 2019 that the price tag for the project had increased to $196 million.