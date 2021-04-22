Maryland to name Cole Field House indoor practice facility after first Black men to integrate basketball, football at university

“I am absolutely elated to receive this honor,” said Jones, an East Towson native and Towson High graduate. “My life changed when I received the phone call informing me of this recognition. It is an honor that I couldn’t even imagine. I am thrilled to be honored along with Darryl, to share it with him is very special. A trophy might break, a photograph might fade, but a building will be there for a lot of people to see. I am elated for everyone from the east side of Towson, my family, my grandchildren and my 96-year old mother who will be able to see this building with our names and what this building represents.”