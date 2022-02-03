Maryland women’s basketball guard Channise Lewis sitting out rest of season to focus on ‘mental and physical health’

A member of the Maryland women’s basketball team is stepping away from the court for the rest of the season.
Graduate student guard Channise Lewis announced Wednesday on Instagram that she will not play this year after experiencing “some unexpected challenges in my rehab process over the past year.”
A former top-60 recruit and high school star in Florida, Lewis has suffered several season-ending knee injuries throughout her five-year career with the Terps.
“I want to take the time to thank everyone for their support throughout my injuries and my entire career here at Maryland,” Lewis said. “Unfortunately, this time around, I have faced some unexpected challenges in my rehab process over the past year, which has led me in making the decision of taking a step back from playing this year. While I focus on my mental and physical health, I will continue to use my voice on the sideline and support my teammates unconditionally this season. Thank you, Terp Nation, for your words of encouragement throughout this whole journey!”
Lewis missed her entire junior season after suffering a knee injury in October 2019 and only appeared in nine games the following season before suffering another serious knee injury against Michigan State on Jan. 7, 2021. She has not played in a game this season.
The 2021 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winner averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in her first two seasons in College Park.
Pair of Terps honored
Maryland junior guard Ashley Owusu and sophomore forward Angel Reese (St. Frances) were named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list on Monday.
Maryland, South Carolina and Stanford were the only teams to put two players on the list for the award, which is given annually to the top women’s college basketball player in the country. Reese leads the team in points (17.2), rebounds (10.3), steals (1.8) and blocks (1.0) while shooting 50.9% from the field. Owusu ranks second in points (14.9) and leads the team in assists (4.0).
Latest Terps
Former Maryland star center Shakira Austin, who is averaging 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for Ole Miss, was also named to the list.