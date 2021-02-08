Former Maryland LB Chance Campbell transfers to Ole Miss, reuniting with DJ Durkin

Former Maryland inside linebacker Chance Campbell is transferring to the University of Mississippi, he announced Monday, reuniting with former Terp coach D.J. Durkin.
Durkin, who was fired in 2018 in the wake of the Jordan McNair scandal, just finished his first season as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Ole Miss.
Campbell, a Calvert Hall graduate, announced in late January his intention to transfer. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention choice this past fall after ranking second in the conference in tackles per game (11.0) and third in solo stops per game (5.7). In four starts, he led Maryland (2-3) in tackles (43) and tackles for loss (5 ½) and had 1 ½ sacks.
While a significant loss, the Terps will have talent and depth at the position entering the 2021 season, with returning players such as Fa’Najae Gotay and Ruben Hyppolite II. Head coach Mike Locksley’s 2021 recruiting class is also headlined by five-star inside linebacker Terrence Lewis, who enrolled early and will participate in spring practice.