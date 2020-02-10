Maryland DB Antoine Brooks, RBs Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland to participate in NFL Combine

Maryland running backs Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr., and defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. have been invited to and will work out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the team announced Monday.
McFarland and Leake both declared for the NFL Draft in December 2019, shortly after the Terps finished their first season under head coach Mike Locksley, finishing 3-9 and going 1-8 in the Big Ten East. McFarland, a former prized four-star recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School, broke out in his redshirt freshman season, rushing for a freshman record 1,034 yards, including a career-high 298 yards in a game against Ohio State.
He struggled as a redshirt sophomore with an ankle injury that kept him out of one game but limited his production. McFarland rushed for 641 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.
Leake, who played sparingly until last fall, emerged as the team’s leading rusher in 2019. In three seasons, Leake rushed for 1,143 yards and recorded 17 total touchdowns. Leake was also named the 2019 Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, averaging 26.8 yards per kick return and scoring twice on returns.
Brooks, a four-year player at Maryland, was named Second Team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season. Brooks, who participated in last month’s Senior Bowl, registered a conference-high 69 solo tackles.
All three players are currently projected as late Day 2-Day 3 picks but the combine will serve as an opportunity to improve their draft stock ahead of April’s draft. Last year, former Maryland safety and current Green Packers safety Darnell Savage Jr. rose up draft boards after testing well at the combine and was selected No. 21 overall by Green Bay.
Other players with Maryland ties who have received invites to the combine include Penn State linebacker Cameron Brown (Bullis), Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager (Calvert Hall), Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs (Avalon) and Chase Young (DeMatha). Young is projected to be a top-three pick in the draft.
The NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 24 to March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.