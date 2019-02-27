Maryland bracketology roundup: Who will Terps play, and where, in NCAA tournament?

As the Maryland men’s basketball team finishes up the regular season and the calendar flips to March, it’s time for a look at the Terps' potential paths in the NCAA tournament.

According to the website The Bracket Matrix, which aggregates tournament projections from across the internet, Maryland has an average seed of 4.92, with 58 of the 88 brackets picking the Terps as No. 5 seed.

Click through the photos above for a look at who Maryland might face, including potential matchups with a projected NBA lottery pick and last season’s stunning Cinderella from Baltimore.