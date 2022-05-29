Maryland football lands commitment from Wake Forest QB Billy Edwards Jr.

Maryland football added some depth to its quarterback room on Memorial Day weekend.

Billy Edwards Jr., a former three-star prospect who spent his freshman season at Wake Forest, announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday.

“New beginnings,” he wrote on Twitter with a photo of himself in a Terps uniform.

New beginnings 🔒⬅️🐢 pic.twitter.com/mUGJW42yRT — Billy Edwards Jr (@Billy_Edwards4) May 29, 2022

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Edwards joins redshirt sophomore David Foust (South River), redshirt junior Eric Najarian, redshirt freshmen Zachary Jackson and Ryan Duell, and true freshman John Griffith (St. Frances) as backups behind redshirt junior Taulia Tagovailoa. Foust emerged as the potential No. 2 during the Red-White spring game last month, finishing 13-for-22 for 106 yards.

Before enrolling at Wake Forest, Edwards was a standout at Lake Braddock in Burke, Virginia, recording more than 5,000 passing yards and 750 rushing yards in two seasons to go along with 59 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. Ranked the No. 43 player in Virginia and the No. 104 quarterback in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports, Edwards did not play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and did not take any snaps for the Demon Deacons in 2021.

Tagovailoa is expected to lead one of the best passing offenses in the Big Ten Conference after setting program single-season records in passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (.692) and passing touchdowns (26) last year. Maryland went 7-6 to secure its first winning season since 2014 and defeated Virginia Tech, 54-10, in the Pinstripe Bowl for its first bowl victory since 2010.

