No. 21 Maryland men's basketball to open Big Ten tournament against Nebraska

The No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball team will open the Big Ten tournament against Nebraska on Thursday.

The Cornhuskers, the No. 13 seed, defeated No. 12 seed Rutgers, 68-61, in the opening game of the tournament Wednesday in Chicago.

Tipoff for Maryland’s opening game will be 25 minutes after No. 8 seed Ohio State faces No. 9 seed Indiana on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Maryland is the fifth seed after finishing the regular-season 22-9 overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten. The Terps missed a double bye, which go to the top four teams in the conference. No. 1 seed Michigan State, No. 2 seed Purdue, No. 3 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Wisconsin earned automatic berths into the quarterfinals, which will be held Friday.

The Terps swept the Cornhuskers this season, winning 74-72 at home in early January and then cruising, 60-45, in Lincoln in early February.