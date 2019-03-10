Maryland men get No. 5 seed in Big Ten tournament after Wisconsin holds off Ohio State

The Maryland men’s basketball team did its part to try to secure the No. 4 seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament in Chicago by beating Minnesota in College Park on Friday night, 69-60.

Then the wait began, with three other games helping determine whether the Terps or Wisconsin would get the remaining double bye at the United Center.

The Terps have their answer. With Wisconsin’s 73-67 overtime win over Ohio State on Sunday in Columbus, the Badgers (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) secured the No. 4 seed and a double bye, pushing Maryland to the No. 5 seed.

After a first-round bye, the Terps will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 12 seed Rutgers and No. 13 seed Nebraska. Tipoff for Maryland’s opening game will be 25 minutes after No. 8 seed Ohio State faces No. 9 seed Indiana on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 seed Michigan State, No. 2 seed Purdue and No. 3 seed Michigan will also receive double byes.

Maryland entered Sunday with a chance to earn the No. 4 seed with a Wisconsin loss. Since Maryland (22-9, 13-7) and Wisconsin split their two regular-season games, the tiebreaker would have been determined by the team that beat the conference opponent with the highest seed going into the tournament.

If the Badgers lost Sunday, Maryland’s win over Purdue, which will be seeded No. 2, would have given the Terps the double bye. Wisconsin’s best conference win was over Michigan, which will be seeded No. 3.

Maryland remained alive with the help of the Boilermakers, who clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with a win Saturday over Northwestern.

Michigan State’s win over Michigan on Saturday night also helped the Terps, since it knocked the Wolverines from a possible No. 1 seed to No. 3.

