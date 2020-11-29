Maryland great Len Bias to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Maryland men’s basketball great Len Bias will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
The organization on Sunday announced its eight-member Class of 2021, including Bias, Rick Byrd, David Greenwood, Hersey Hawkins, Jim Jackson, Antawn Jamison, Tom Penders and Paul Pierce.
A first-team All-American and two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, Bias finished his four-year career at Maryland as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,149 points. He averaged 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and led the Terps to the 1984 ACC tournament title, the school’s first in 26 years. He was also named the 1984 ACC tournament Most Valuable Player.
Bias finished with 2,149 points at Maryland mostly without the benefit of the 3-point shot. He was passed in the record books by Juan Dixon (2,269) and Greivis Vasquez (2,169), the two most prolific 3-point shooters in school history.
“He was the toughest player in college basketball. ... He was tougher than any player that I’ve ever seen to this day,” Dave Dickerson, who was a freshman when Bias was a senior, told The Baltimore Sun in 2016 on the 30th anniversary of Bias’ death.
“I think guys were afraid to cover him, I think guys were scared of him. I don’t think it was a physical, attack-type deal, I think it was a respect deal. You had to be at your best. If you were not, he was going to beat you up and spit you out and that’s what he did.”
The Boston Celtics selected Bias with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1986 draft, two days before his death at age 22 in what the Maryland medical examiner determined to be a cocaine overdose.
Bias was inducted into Maryland’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.