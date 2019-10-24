“I think this team kind of sets up defensively to play well no matter what [defense] we’re in,” Turgeon said after practice Wednesday. “I think we’ve got good length, we’ve got good speed. We’re more comfortable in [zone defense]. I think we were good in it last year because we ran it against the right teams and at the right time. But I definitely think it will be part of our base defense this year. How much we run it depends on the game, but it’s going to be a part of our package.”