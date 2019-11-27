While statistically Maryland is still not as explosive offensively and as suffocating on defense as many teams in the country, Turgeon is changing his offensive and defensive sets with more regularity than ever before. Though the competition to date has something to do with it, the Terps are averaging 81.6 points a game despite making just 27.8% of their 3-point shots (294th in the country) and 69.5% of their free throws (116th).