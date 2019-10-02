In his nine seasons at Maryland, Mark Turgeon has almost always found a reason to like the men’s basketball team he was coaching that particular year. This year’s team could turn out to be one of his favorites — and one of his best.
Speaking Wednesday at Big Ten media day, Turgeon said he and his players welcome the expectations heaped on the Terps, who were picked in the league’s media poll to finish second behind Michigan State and have been mentioned as a potential Final Four team.
“We love it, we’re excited,” Turgeon said. “Our guys only know one way, and that’s to work hard. Our culture is terrific right now. Our guys are in the gym early, they’re in the gym late. In the gym with me during the day. They’re embracing it, we’re all embracing it. We want more. We want to be great.
“We know we have a good team. If we didn’t think we were good and we were picked second, we’d be worried.”
Turgeon said all of his players have improved individually from last season, particularly a sophomore class of five players who as freshmen were among the team’s top eight. Maryland finished 23-11 overall, including 13-7 in the Big Ten. A year after not playing in the postseason, the Terps lost to LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament, 69-67, on a last-second shot.
Asked which of the sophomores has made the biggest jump, Turgeon had trouble giving an answer. At least a short one.
“That’s a really hard question because they’ve all made a big jump,” Turgeon said. “This summer I thought it was Aaron Wiggins. He made a huge jump. He was working out like four times a day. He really got better. We need him to be more aggressive [on] offense for us to take the next step.
“Eric Ayala totally changed his body from when he came in. I’m not sure Eric could dunk when we got him, now he’s reverse-dunking, double-pumping on dunks. He’s gotten more athletic. His shot’s even gotten better. I didn’t think he was a very good shooter when we signed him, now he’s one of the better shooters I’ve ever coached. He’s become a better defender.
“Ricky Lindo’s put on 30 pounds from August going into his freshman year until now. Ricky just turned 19 last week, very young. He’s improved tremendously, he’s just got to get more confident. He’s an unbelievable defender. He can go 1 through 5 for us [to defend every position]. He guarded [Ethan] Happ sometimes and to switch him on ball screens and be on the point guard. He’s special for us.
“Jalen [Smith] has put on 35 pounds since he’s been here, continues to get better. … Serrel [Smith Jr.] continues to get better offensively for us. They’ve all gotten better, which is exciting.”
Turgeon joked that Jalen Smith, who along with senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was named Wednesday to the preseason All-Big Ten team, has a new nickname.
“We don’t call him ‘Stix’ anymore, we call him ‘Logs,’ ” Turgeon said of the former Mount Saint Joseph star. “He’s gotten so much bigger. He never has a shirt on anymore. He’s always trying to show his upper body off. But Stix — Logs — has really worked hard to expand his game. He’s become a much better perimeter defender. We’ve worked on everything. He had a terrific freshman year. I think with Jalen, we just want more consistency and that’s what he wants too and I think he should be able to do that this year.”