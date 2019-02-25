Maryland men's basketball team jumps seven spots to No. 17 in AP Top 25 poll

After wins at ranked Iowa and at home against Ohio State, the Maryland men’s basketball team moved up seven spots, to No. 17, in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

In doing so, the Terps leapfrogged both No. 19 Wisconsin, which moved up from No. 22, and No. 22 Iowa, which moved down a spot after losing to Maryland by a point last week.

Three other Big Tens are ranked.

Michigan State moved up from No. 10 to No. 6 after beating Michigan Sunday in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines moved down two spots from No. 7 to No. 9.

Purdue moved up a spot to No. 14.

Maryland next plays on the road at Penn State on Wednesday.

CAPTION Maryland men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon on his team's win Saturday over Ohio State University. (Don Markus / Baltimore Sun) Maryland men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon on his team's win Saturday over Ohio State University. (Don Markus / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION Former Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson announces on Twitter that he will become a Terp. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Former Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson announces on Twitter that he will become a Terp. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56