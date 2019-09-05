Advertisement

Maryland men’s basketball team will play four games on national network television, the most since joining Big Ten

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 05, 2019 | 5:19 PM
Maryland's Anthony Cowan, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State's C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete / AP)

Projected in the Top 10 in most preseason polls, the Maryland men’s basketball team will play four games on national network television this season, the most since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014-15. The league announced the starting times and broadcast partners Thursday.

Maryland is scheduled to face Indiana in Bloomington on Jan. 26 and Ohio State in Columbus on Feb. 23, with both games on CBS. The Terps also have two noon games on Fox, hosting the Hoosiers on Jan. 4 and Michigan on March 8.

Mark Turgeon’s team, led by senior guard Anthony Cowan and sophomore forward Jalen Smith (Mount St. Joseph), opens the regular season Nov. 5 against Holy Cross in a 7:30 p.m on BTN+.

Here is the schedule, with starting times and television or Internet availability:

Nov. 1 (exhibition): Fayetteville State, 7:30 p.m., BTN+

Nov. 5: Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m., BTN+

Nov. 9: Rhode Island, 9 p.m., FS1

Nov. 16: Oakland, noon, BTN+

Nov. 19: Fairfield, 8:30, BTN

Nov. 22: George Mason, 7 p.m., BTN

Nov. 28: Temple (Orlando Invitational), 11 a.m., ESPN2

Nov. 29: Texas A&M/Harvard, TBA

Dec. 1: Orlando Invitational, TBA

Dec. 4: Notre Dame (Big Ten-ACC Challenge), TBA

Dec. 7: Illinois, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 10: @Penn State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 19: @Seton Hall (Newark, N.J.), FS1, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29: Bryant, noon, BTN

Jan. 4: Indiana, noon, Fox

Jan. 7: Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 10: @Iowa, 7 p.m., FS1

Jan. 14: @Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 18: Purdue, 2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 21: @Northwestern, 7 p.m., FS1

Jan. 26: @Indiana, 1 p.m., CBS

Jan. 30: Iowa, 8:30 p., BTN

Feb. 4: Rutgers, 7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 7: @Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1

Feb. 11: Nebraska, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 15: @Michigan State, 6/8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 18: Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Feb. 23: @Ohio State, 4 p.m., CBS

Feb. 26: @Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN

Feb. 29: Michigan State, 4/6/8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

March 3: @Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

March 8: Michigan, noon, Fox

Mar. 11-15: Big Ten tournament (Indianapolis) BTN/CBS TBA

