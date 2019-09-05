Maryland men’s basketball team will play four games on national network television, the most since joining Big Ten

Projected in the Top 10 in most preseason polls, the Maryland men’s basketball team will play four games on national network television this season, the most since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014-15. The league announced the starting times and broadcast partners Thursday.
Maryland is scheduled to face Indiana in Bloomington on Jan. 26 and Ohio State in Columbus on Feb. 23, with both games on CBS. The Terps also have two noon games on Fox, hosting the Hoosiers on Jan. 4 and Michigan on March 8.
Mark Turgeon’s team, led by senior guard Anthony Cowan and sophomore forward Jalen Smith (Mount St. Joseph), opens the regular season Nov. 5 against Holy Cross in a 7:30 p.m on BTN+.
Here is the schedule, with starting times and television or Internet availability:
Nov. 1 (exhibition): Fayetteville State, 7:30 p.m., BTN+
Nov. 5: Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m., BTN+
Nov. 9: Rhode Island, 9 p.m., FS1
Nov. 16: Oakland, noon, BTN+
Nov. 19: Fairfield, 8:30, BTN
Nov. 22: George Mason, 7 p.m., BTN
Nov. 28: Temple (Orlando Invitational), 11 a.m., ESPN2
Nov. 29: Texas A&M/Harvard, TBA
Dec. 1: Orlando Invitational, TBA
Dec. 4: Notre Dame (Big Ten-ACC Challenge), TBA
Dec. 7: Illinois, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 10: @Penn State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 19: @Seton Hall (Newark, N.J.), FS1, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29: Bryant, noon, BTN
Jan. 4: Indiana, noon, Fox
Jan. 7: Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 10: @Iowa, 7 p.m., FS1
Jan. 14: @Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 18: Purdue, 2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 21: @Northwestern, 7 p.m., FS1
Jan. 26: @Indiana, 1 p.m., CBS
Jan. 30: Iowa, 8:30 p., BTN
Feb. 4: Rutgers, 7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 7: @Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1
Feb. 11: Nebraska, 8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 15: @Michigan State, 6/8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 18: Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Feb. 23: @Ohio State, 4 p.m., CBS
Feb. 26: @Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN
Feb. 29: Michigan State, 4/6/8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
March 3: @Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
March 8: Michigan, noon, Fox
Mar. 11-15: Big Ten tournament (Indianapolis) BTN/CBS TBA