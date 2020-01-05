In games in which Cowan doesn’t commit a turnover, and the Terps are 8-2, including 7-2 in the Big Ten. While the Terps have won games when Cowan has committed a high number of turnovers — he had six in a win over Purdue last season — and have lost games when he didn’t have many, Cowan still seems to set the tone for Maryland, as he has for much of the past two seasons. The Terps had just seven turnovers total Saturday.