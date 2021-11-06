Canadian wing Summer Bostock commits to Maryland, continuing Terps women’s recruiting surge

Canadian youth national team member Summer Bostock committed to the Maryland women’s basketball team Friday night, giving the Terps their second pledge in the Class of 2023 of the day.
Bostock’s commitment came just 13 hours after Indiana junior Amiyah Reynolds, one of the country’s top point guard prospects, announced hers. Illinois wing Emily Fisher was the first Terps’ Class of 2023 recruit, committing last month.
“Thank you God for blessing me with this opportunity,” Bostock wrote on Twitter. “All in committed. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along with this journey. Go Terps.”
The 6-foot Bostock, a native of Hamilton, Ontario, plays at The Webb School in Tennessee and is unranked by ESPN. She averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for Canada in the 2021 FIBA under-16 Women’s Americas Championship. She also finished as the top scorer among Class of 2023 players in the Girls Under Armour Association circuit this summer.
With the Terps expected to lose guard Ashley Owusu, wings Diamond Miller and Faith Masonius and forward Mimi Collins to graduation after the 2022-23 season, coach Brenda Frese could sign her biggest recruiting class in years in 2023.