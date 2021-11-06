Canadian wing Summer Bostock commits to Maryland, continuing Terps women’s recruiting surge

The 6-foot Bostock, a native of Hamilton, Ontario, plays at The Webb School in Tennessee and is unranked by ESPN. She averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for Canada in the 2021 FIBA under-16 Women’s Americas Championship. She also finished as the top scorer among Class of 2023 players in the Girls Under Armour Association circuit this summer.