As much as the No. 7 Maryland men’s basketball team would like to be undefeated and headed to play Seton Hall at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with more swagger than self-reflection, the week since the team’s loss at Penn State was used productively, according to coach Mark Turgeon and his players.
Turgeon met individually with each Terp to see what they thought about how the team was playing collectively. In turn, each player spent time trying to recover physically from a stretch of six games in 13 days and mentally from the team’s first loss to the now 23rd-ranked Nittany Lions.
“He’ll ask questions about how comfortable you feel, what you think about the team, where we’re at right now,” sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins said after practice Tuesday. “I think for the most part, everyone feels comfortable, confident with our team. Coming off this loss, it can be an eye-opening thing for us. It can be one thing that either breaks a team down or makes everyone better.”
Said Turgeon: “Coaches are always worried. Too many games in so many days and now you’ve got a layoff. We’ll see. We should be fresh physically, we should be fresh mentally headed into this game.”
After his team committed a season-high 20 turnovers in a 76-69 loss at the Bryce Jordan Center, Turgeon seems more concerned with his players’ ongoing struggle to make shots. In both the loss at Penn State and the 59-58 win three days before at home over Illinois, the Terps shot just 33% from the field.
For the season, Maryland is shooting 42.7% overall and 30.8% on 3-pointers, which puts Turgeon’s team 12th in field goal percentage and 11th in 3-point percentage in the Big Ten. In two league games, the Terps are last in overall shooting percentage and eighth in 3-point shooting (29.8%).
“We did a lot of shooting [in practice the past week]. Hopefully we’ll make a few more shots,” Turgeon said. “We haven’t shot the ball well this year. Maybe that’s who we are, I don’t know. We’ll see. But I’d like to think we’ll be more consistent shooting the ball going forward.”
Another of Turgeon’s concerns coming out of the Penn State game was the play of his freshmen, who all seemed to be moving too fast on offense and reacting too slowly on defense. It was particularly obvious in the way two of the more experienced Nittany Lions, senior forward Lamar Stevens and fifth-year senior center Mike Watkins, dominated inside.
The five days of practice have helped in Maryland’s maturation.
“The young guys have gotten better,” Turgeon said. “Still inconsistent at times. That was their first [true] road game. Thursday will be their second road game, hopefully they’ll respond better. We all have to. Seton Hall is a big-time game. We should be pretty excited and focused for the game.”
Much of the buzz of a potential matchup of Top 25 teams has been erased because of two key injuries for Seton Hall (6-4). The Terps started the season at No. 7 before moving up to No. 3 two weeks ago, and the now unranked Pirates were No. 12 in the preseason.
After losing 6-foot-11, 240-pound junior Sandro Mamukelashvili on Dec. 9 with a fractured wrist, the Pirates announced that senior guard Myles Powell will be out indefinitely after suffering a concussion in Saturday’s 68-48 loss at Rutgers. Powell scored 28 points in last year’s 78-74 win at Maryland.
Knowing that Powell scored 37 against Michigan State after Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said his star would be out a “prolonged” period of time with a sprained ankle, Turgeon is expecting to to see Powell on the floor, not the bench.
“Sandro is a terrific player, but they’ve had a couple of weeks now to practice without him,” Turgeon said. “I looked at their lineup, watched film, they’ve still got a lot of really good players. We’re expecting Myles to play until they say different. We’ll prepare like he’s playing.”
Maryland has its own troubles. Since winning the Orlando Invitational with a 21-point victory over Marquette, the Terps have not returned to that level at both ends of the court simultaneously.
Asked how the team approached the past few days of practice, sophomore guard Eric Ayala said: “Just tuning things up, offensively and defensively. Staying confident, not losing our sense of urgency to win every game. That was one game, that wasn’t the end of the world. I think it’s big for us to go out this game and just bounce back.”
Ayala described the past week as a "little separation period” that also involved getting ready for and then taking final exams. After Thursday’s game, the Terps have only one game — Dec. 29 against Bryant — before resuming Big Ten play against Indiana on Jan. 4 and then against No. 5 Ohio State, potentially the first top-10 matchup involving Maryland since the 2015-16 season.
“Focusing on and cracking down on academics as well,” Ayala said. “It’s just a grind. Taking it one day at a time. I’m looking forward today to just finishing with [the media] and getting an ice bath and enjoying the rest of the day, just not trying to overwhelm myself and I think my teammates took the same approach. Taking it one game, one day, one practice, one road victory as a time.”
No. 7 MARYLAND@SETON HALL
Thursday, 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM