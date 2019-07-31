Maryland men’s basketball unveils nonconference schedule, to open Nov. 5 vs. Holy Cross

Highlighted by a Thanksgiving week tournament near Orlando, Fla., a home game against Notre Dame in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and a road trip to Seton Hall for what is expected to be a Top 25 matchup, the 2019-20 nonconference schedule for the Maryland men’s basketball team was released Wednesday.
The Terps will open the season Nov. 5 against Holy Cross after playing an exhibition game against Division II Fayetteville State (N.C.) four days earlier.
Coming off a 23-11 season that ended with a last-second defeat to LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Maryland returns seven of its top eight players and has been picked by most analysts to be a top-10 team.
Maryland will play Temple in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando on Nov. 28. The tournament also includes possible opponents Texas A&M, Harvard, Davidson, Southern California and Marquette. The following week, the Terps will host Notre Dame, which is expected to be much improved after suffering through a 14-19 season (3-15 ACC).
The biggest matchup in the nonconference season appears to be against Seton Hall, which has made the NCAA tournament each of the past four years and returns the bulk of its team from last season. In the first meeting between the schools last season in College Park, the Pirates beat the Terps, 78-74. The rematch will be held Dec. 19 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Maryland will play its final nonconference game of the regular season Dec. 29 at home against Bryant before resuming a 20-game Big Ten schedule that is scheduled to begin with two games earlier in the month.
The Big Ten schedule will be announced sometime in August. The Terps have been picked to be main challenger to Michigan State in the Big Ten.
2019-20 non conference schedule (road game in bold)
Nov. 1 Fayetteville State (exhibition)
Nov. 5 Holy Cross
Nov. 9 Rhode Island
Nov. 16 Oakland
Nov. 19 Fairfield
Nov. 22 George Mason
Nov. 28 Temple (AdvoCare Invitational)
Nov. 29 Harvard or Texas A&M (AdvoCare Invitational)
Dec. 1 AdvoCare Invitational
Dec. 4 Notre Dame (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)
Dec. 19 Seton Hall (Newark, N.J.)
Dec. 29 Bryant