Maryland commits, Baltimore natives Julian Reese and Ike Cornish among nominees for McDonald’s All American Game

The two members of the Maryland men’s basketball team’s 2021 recruiting class have been nominated for the annual McDonald’s All American Game, it was announced Thursday.
Julian Reese and Ike Cornish, both Baltimore natives, were among the 700 nominees for the prestigious high school all-star event for boys and girls. Reese, a four-star forward who plays at St. Frances, was listed in the East region. In a season-opening win for the Panthers against Archbishop Spalding on Wednesday night, Reese recorded 12 points.
Cornish, a four-star shooting guard who transferred from Dulaney to Legacy Early College, a charter school in South Carolina, is listed in the South region.
Elsewhere in Maryland, McDonogh’s Jared Billups, Dulaney’s Ryan Conway and St. Frances’ Khyrie Staten are also nominated on the boys’ side.
On the girls’ side, Shyanne Sellers, a four-star guard from Aurora, Ohio, who signed with Maryland, McDonogh’s Jayla Oden and Archbishop Spalding’s Koi Sims are also among the nominees.
The 48-player field, consisting of 24 boys and 24 girls, will be revealed later in February. For the second straight season, the actual All American Game will not be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.