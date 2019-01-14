Maryland jumps back into Top 25, using 5-game winning streak to get all the way to No. 19

After beating two ranked Big Ten opponents in its current five-game winning streak, the Maryland men’s basketball team jumped back into the Top 25 in the latest Associated Press media poll released Monday.

The Terps are ranked 19th going into their game Monday night against Wisconsin at Xfinity Center. Only two Big Ten teams are now ranked ahead of Maryland: unbeaten Michigan is No. 2 and Michigan State is ranked No. 6.

Iowa, which had dropped out of the Top 25 after being ranked most of the season, returned to No. 23. Indiana, which was most recently ranked No. 22, dropped to No. 25 after losing to the Terps, 78-75, in College Park Friday.

Ohio State dropped out of the Top 25 after being ranked No. 16 last week following back-to-back losses at Rutgers and Iowa. The Buckeyes, who have lost three straight after a 12-0 start, were among five Big Ten teams to also receive votes.

Maryland had been ranked for two weeks earlier in the season, at No. 24 during the fourth week and at No. 25 during the fifth week before losing at Purdue on Dec. 6. This week’s ranking is the highest the Terps have been ranked since they were No. 17 in early February of the 2016-17 season.

One of the reasons Maryland jumped so high this week is that 13 of 15 teams ranked between 10 and 25 combined to lose a total of 20 game last week. The Terps were also ranked No. 22 this week in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

CAPTION University of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media after Tuesday’s 82-67 road win at University of Minnesota. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) University of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media after Tuesday’s 82-67 road win at University of Minnesota. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media Saturday after his team’s 77-63 win at Rutgers. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media Saturday after his team’s 77-63 win at Rutgers. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56