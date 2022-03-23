With Kevin Willard in tow, Maryland reaches $40 million fundraising goal for long-awaited basketball practice facility

Kevin Willard University of Maryland introduces Kevin Willard as the Terp's next men’s basketball coach as he, his wife Julie, older son Colin, and younger son Chase walk on XFINITY Center court. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — If there had been a major sticking point surrounding Maryland’s ability to compete with the best men’s basketball programs in the country, Athletic Director Damon Evans hopes its history. Maryland reached its $40 million fundraising goal for a basketball-specific practice facility, the school announced Tuesday, three years after the plan first became public.

The completion date is more unclear, though. After raising those funds, the athletic department will now reevaluate the plans for construction, which could alter the final bid from a contractor for constructing the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center.

A university spokesperson estimated a shovel will be in the dirt by the first day of 2023, and construction could take 18 months, Evans said Tuesday.

New Terps coach Kevin Willard, who signed a seven-year contract worth $24.9 million after spending 12 seasons at Seton Hall, was introduced Tuesday night to the media and fans at Xfinity Center. During discussions between Evans and Willard, the topic of the practice facility arose frequently, Evans said.

To understand Kevin Willard, Maryland basketball’s new coach, start with those who’ve known him longest.



But Willard emphasized the plan to complete the practice facility was not pivotal his decision. Still, it sweetens the deal on what he considers to be a “top-10 job in college basketball.”

“This is one the most premier basketball jobs in the country, without a practice facility. Just wait till we get a practice facility,” Willard said. “Everyone says it’s for recruiting, but it really has nothing to do with recruiting. It’s for the player experience. So when your kids are here, they have a place they can go where they can go, that they can eat, that they can rest, that they can do everything.

“It does help recruiting, absolutely. But it’s also for your players, and it helps them get better. It helps them get more rest. It helps them get the right nutrition. It’s not just about getting your players here, it’s about getting them better while they’re here, and that’s what we talked about. And whether it was this year, next year, I wasn’t going to pass up a top-10 job just cause they didn’t have a box.”

Maryland is the only school in the Big Ten Conference without a basketball-specific practice facility.

“This was a project Kevin and I talked about a lot, for how crucial it was for the success of our program, for both men’s and women’s basketball,” Evans said. “I’m so thrilled it’s going to become a reality.”

In 2019, Evans said the school had raised $19 million of what had been a $36 million target required to build the 60,000-square-foot facility that will be adjacent to Xfinity Center and be home for both the men’s and women’s teams. There will be two basketball courts, a strength and conditioning center, sports medicine facilities and office and meeting spaces, with a tunnel connecting the facility to Xfinity Center.

But fundraising slowed down as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered basketball and the results on the floor wavered for Maryland. Still, coach Mark Turgeon planned to finish raising the required $40 million by February — two months after he stepped down — according to a source with direct knowledge of Turgeon’s efforts.

Evans told The Baltimore Sun in February that Maryland had raised $37 of the $40 million, and that his goal was “to have that money in hand by the time we hire a new coach.”

According to the source, the lack of a practice facility was a sore spot for Turgeon, who frequently referenced it when lamenting his team’s free-throw struggles. In 2019, Turgeon detailed the headache surrounding planning practices. He recounted an experience one winter when the Terps were kept from the Xfinity Center main floor and the Pavilion because of graduation. A roof leak at another campus gym shelved that option, too.

“While we’re doing that, it’s 48 degrees and raining out and we’re running in our practice uniforms and our managers are carrying things from this building to that building so we can have a practice,” Turgeon said at the time. “And we’re Maryland basketball.”

The arms race in college basketball began roughly 15 years ago, which caught Maryland at an inopportune time. The Xfinity Center was completed in 2002 for $125 million. The athletic department was forced to cut several sports in the subsequent years as a cost-saving measure. The 40,000 square feet football facility, Jones-Hill House, was unveiled in June and had a final price tag of $149.3 million,pushing plans for a basketball-centric facility further into the future.

The Terps are nearing an end to that drought, however, and Willard will be the beneficiary — whenever the plans become reality. The money, at least, is in place.