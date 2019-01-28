Maryland men's basketball team drops eight spots to No. 21 in AP poll after back-to-back losses

As expected, the Maryland men’s basketball team took a major drop in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.

After back-to-back losses at No. 6 Michigan State last Tuesday and to unranked Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, the Terps fell eight spots to No. 21.

Four other Big Ten teams are ranked.

Michigan and Michigan State remain Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, despite the fact that the Spartans lost at Purdue on Sunday. The Boilermakers moved back into the Top 25 at No. 17. Wisconsin also moved back into the Top 25 at No. 24.

The Terps, who face Northwestern Tuesday night at Xfinity Center, will play the Badgers in Madison on Friday.

Iowa dropped out of this week’s Top 25.

CAPTION Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks Thursday about his team’s improvement in free throw shooting. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks Thursday about his team’s improvement in free throw shooting. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION University of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media after Tuesday’s 82-67 road win at University of Minnesota. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) University of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media after Tuesday’s 82-67 road win at University of Minnesota. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56