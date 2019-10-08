Maryland Athletics announced plans Tuesday to build a new Basketball Performance Center for its men’s and women’s programs.
The proposed 60,000-square-foot facility would feature two full-size practice courts, locker rooms, a weight room, sports medicine facilities and offices for both programs.
The project will cost an estimated $36 million, of which $19 million has been raised privately, according to the university.
All the funds that will go toward the project, which could take up to three years to complete, will come through what athletic director Damon Evans called a “comprehensive fundraising campaign.” All the money will come from private donors.
“Maryland basketball has a storied history, and today we are proud to add to that rich tradition,” Evans said at a news conference Tuesday at Xfinity Center. “This new performance center ... will usher in a new era of success for basketball.”
Maryland men’s coach Mark Turgeon was emotional in talking about the effort it took to get to the point where enough money was raised to announce plans for the facility.
Stepping to the podium, Turgeon shouted, “Yes!" and raised his hands as if his team had just won a big game.
“I am so excited, you have no idea,” Turgeon said. “What a great day for men’s and women’s basketball, our athletic department, for our university. There were many days when I wasn’t sure we weren’t going to get to this point.”
Maryland is the only school in the Big Ten without an indoor practice facility for its basketball teams.
“Obviously this practice facility for both Coach Turgeon and I, and for our entire athletic department is a game changer,” women’s coach Brenda Frese said.