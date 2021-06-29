Maryland men’s basketball adds former four-star recruit Pavlo Dziuba, a transfer from Arizona State

With the addition of Dziuba, Maryland has used all of its 13 allotted scholarships for the upcoming season. The Terps are still waiting on decisions from Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, who are testing the NBA draft waters. The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw their name from the draft and retain their eligibility is July 7. The return of either or both would help offset the departure of four-year starter Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph), who announced Monday he is transferring to Marquette.