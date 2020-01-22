Sparked by Jalen Smith and ‘street ball,’ No. 17 Maryland overcomes 15-point deficit to beat Northwestern, 77-66

“Every single player said something about the energy, about the body language, the way we look out there, whether or not we believed we were going to win,” said Wiggins, who started the second half and hit a 3-pointer on Maryland’s first possession. “As soon as Turg walked in, he said ‘We’ve got to believe it, we’ve got to want it. This is the start of a new season. We didn’t start before the game, we got to start right now at halftime.' That’s everything everybody took personally at the start of the second half.”