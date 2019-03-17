Maryland men's basketball gets No. 6 seed in NCAA tournament, will play Temple or Belmont on Thursday

The Maryland men’s basketball team received a No. 6 seed and will play the winner of No. 11 seed Belmont and No. 11 seed Temple in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the selection committee announced Sunday.

The Terps (22-10, 13-7 Big Ten), who lost to No. 13 seed Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten tournament last week, received a spot in the East Region and will play their first-round game Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla. If the Terps advance, they will play either No. 3 seed LSU or No. 14 seed Yale on Saturday.

If the Terps advance to the Sweet 16, the game will be held in Washington, D.C.

Duke is the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

This story will be updated.

