Maryland men's basketball will face Belmont in first round of NCAA tournament

The No. 6 seed Maryland men’s basketball team will face No. 11 seed Belmont in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Belmont defeated Temple, 81-70, in a First Four play-in game Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio, to advance to the Round of 64.

The Terps’ game Thursday starts shortly after the conclusion of the 12:40 p.m. No. 3 seed LSU-No. 14 seed Yale game. Both games will be on truTV.



Maryland, which lost, 69-61, to No. 13 seed Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Chicago, is making its fourth NCAA tournament appearance in the past five seasons.

Belmont, located in Nashville, Tenn., with roughly 6,300 undergraduates, received an at-large bid after losing to Murray State, 77-65, in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game. Belmont’s win Tuesday was the program’s first in the NCAA tournament.

The Bruins (27-5) are the second-highest scoring team in Division I, averaging 87.4 points per game, and the fourth-best shooting team in the nation, making 49.9 percent of their shots from the field. Belmont also plays at a quick pace, ranked 31st nationally in adjusted tempo (offensive possessions per 40 minutes) by KenPom. (Maryland is ranked 274th in adjusted tempo.)

This will be the first meeting between Maryland and Belmont. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Bruins have a 38 percent chance of upsetting the Terps.