Former Maryland star Kevin Huerter selected to NBA's All-Rookie second team

Former Maryland standout Kevin Huerter was named Tuesday among the top 10 rookies in the NBA this season.

Huerter was voted to the All-Rookie second team after receiving one first-team vote and 43 second-team votes among the panel made of up 100 broadcasters and sportswriters.

Huerter, who was drafted No. 19 overall by the Atlanta Hawks last June, was the first former Terp to be chosen to the league’s top rookie teams since Steve Francis was on the first team in 1999-2000.

Huerter’s teammate, point guard Trae Young, was one of two rookies to be unanimous first-team selections, along with Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Young and Doncic were joined on the first team by Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies and Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings. It’s only the second time the top five selections in the NBA draft were named to All-Rookie first team. The other time was the 1984-85 draft class of Hakeem Olajuwon, Sam Bowie, Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins and Charles Barkley.

Huerter averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 38.5% on 3-pointers. He started 59 of the 75 games he played. He was joined on the second team by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet of the Los Angeles Clippers, Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks.

Browse photos of the Maryland men's basketball team during the 2018-19 season.

