Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) has been named to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award, given annually to the nation’s top college power forward.
Smith was named to the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season after averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. He and senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. were also All-Big Ten preseason selections.
Cowan was recently named to the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list for the nation’s top point guards.
The 6-10 Smith put on 30 pounds since coming to College Park and now weighs 225 pounds.