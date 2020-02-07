Maryland’s Jalen Smith named to watch list for Karl Malone Award, given to nation’s top power forward

Three days after being added to the Top 20 under consideration for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the nation’s top college player, Maryland sophomore Jalen Smith was named Thursday to the Top 10 watch list for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.
The former Mount Saint Joseph star has become one of the most productive — and versatile — big men in the country.
Going into Friday’s showdown between No. 9 Maryland (18-4, 8-3) and No. 20 Illinois (16-6, 8-3) in Champaign for first place in the Big Ten, the 6-foot-10 Smith has five straight double doubles and is tied with Iowa center Luka Garza in the league with 13 overall.
Smith is averaging 15.2 points — second on the Terps behind senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., also currently on the Wooden Award’s Top 20 list — along with a team-high 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots. In conference play, Smith is averaging 17.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while leading the league in both field goal percentage (57.5) and (51.3).
Of note
The Terps have also won eight of their last nine games and enter their matchup against Illinois with a 2-0 record against ranked opponents this season. Illinois has only won one of its four games against ranked teams.
>> Illinois has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 69.4 points while giving up 55.9.
>> The Fighting Illini have been led by Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, who have combined to score 29.8 points per outing.
>> The Fighting Illini have given up only 61.2 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68 per game they gave up to nonconference competition.
>> Dosunmu has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 24 assists in those games.
>> Maryland’s Eric Ayala has attempted 96 3-pointers and connected on 24% of them, but is 5 for 20 over his last five games.
>> Illinois is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9. The Fighting Illini have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
NO. 9 MARYLAND@NO. 20 ILLINOIS
Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: FS1 Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM