No. 15 Maryland men’s basketball beats No. 18 Iowa, 82-72, behind Anthony Cowan Jr., Jalen Smith

The Terps could have had an even bigger lead, but sophomore guard Eric Ayala lost the ball driving to the basket in the closing seconds of the half. Maryland also shot 4-for-12 from 3-point range in the first half, including 1-for-6 by sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins. After hitting four of their first five shots from beyond the arc, the Hawkeyes hit only one of their last eight 3-pointers in the half.