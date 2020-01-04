Trailing the Hoosiers 16-11 and going through a couple of long scoring droughts in the first half, Maryland used a defense-inspired 11-0 run to take the lead for good. The Terps built their 28-20 halftime lead to 33-22 on a windmill dunk by Wiggins before Indiana made its only run of the second half, cutting its deficit to 36-33 before Maryland’s defense kicked in.