Anthony Cowan Jr. has long played his career in the shadow of former Maryland star Melo Trimble, especially when it came to late-game heroics. Once before, Cowan led the Terps to a late comeback victory in overtime at Illinois, scoring a then-career-high 28 points.
Cowan did it again Saturday, and again it came at the expense of the Fighting Illini.
With the No. 3 Terps trailing for most of the game and by as many as 15 points early in the second half at Xfinity Center, Cowan led Maryland back from the brink of its first defeat this season to one of its most thrilling wins in recent history.
Cowan hit a tying 3-pointer from more than 30 feet away, lifting off from the Gary Williams signature on the court named for the Hall of Fame coach. He then helped force a turnover and was fouled, hitting the go-ahead free throw and purposely missing the second as the Terps and their fans celebrated an unlikely 59-58 win.
The 6-foot senior point guard finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead Maryland (10-0, 1-0), while sophomore forward Jalen Smith added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Senior guard Trent Frazier led Illinois (6-3, 0-1) with 13 points.
The victory helped the Terps match the program-record 10-0 start by the 1998-99 team led by Steve Francis.
Maryland led for just 27 seconds the entire game, with their only other lead before Cowan’s late free throw coming at 3-2 after Eric Ayala’s 3-pointer.
Latest Terps
This story will be updated.