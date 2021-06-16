Maryland men’s basketball guard Ian Martinez out 2-3 months after surgery for torn meniscus

Maryland men’s basketball guard Ian Martinez, a transfer from Utah, will be sidelined for two to three months after undergoing surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus, the school announced.
In a news release, the school said Martinez underwent successful surgery after suffering the injury in a recent summer workout.
Martinez, a sophomore, announced in April that he was transferring to Maryland. As a freshman at Utah, he appeared in 25 games and averaged 5.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.
A four-star recruit from the Class of 2020, Martinez is expected to provide backcourt depth for a Terps team that is still waiting on draft decisions from their top two leading scorers in guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala. Reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) is also in the transfer portal and mulling his options, which includes returning to College Park.