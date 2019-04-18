Maryland men's basketball team adds Hakim Hart to its 2019 recruiting class

Hakim Hart, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Philadelphia, became the fourth player to commit to Maryland as part of its 2019 class and — for now — will take the last scholarship available on coach Mark Turgeon’s roster.

Though only rated a two-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Hart’s stock went up dramatically in recent months.

Along with growing more than three inches and putting on nearly 30 pounds during his senior year at Roman Catholic High, Hart led the perennial Philadelphia power to the city’s Catholic League title.

Hart will join former Amateur Athletic Union teammate Donta Scott, as well as twin brothers Makhel and Makhi Mitchell of Washington, in a recruiting class currently ranked 29th in the country and third in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (9) and Michigan State (24).

A year ago, Maryland’s seven-player recruiting class led by former Mount Saint Joseph star and McDonald’s All-American Jalen Smith, was ranked seventh nationally and first in the Big Ten.

Hart fits the profile of the kind of player Turgeon is now trying to sign along with more highly rated prospects such as and Makhi Mitchell (No. 66), Scott (No. 135) and Makhel Mitchell (No. 159).

