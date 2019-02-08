Maryland's Bruno Fernando named one of 10 finalists for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Three days after being eliminated from the list of finalists for the John R. Wooden Award given to the nation’s top college player, Maryland sophomore Bruno Fernando was among 10 finalists listed Friday for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

The award is given to the nation’s top center.

The 6-foot-10 Angolan is averaging 14.8 points — second on the Terps behind Anthony Cowan Jr. — and leads the team in rebounding (10.7 per game). He is second in the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots, and leads the league with a 66.2 field-goal percentage.

Fernando is coming off a career-high 19 rebounds with 13 points in No. 24 Maryland’s 60-45 win at Nebraska on Wednesday. It was his sixth straight double double and 15th of the season.

Among Fernando’s biggest competitors is Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, who is averaging team highs of 18.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 55.2 percent.

The other Big Ten player among the finalists is Michigan State’s Nick Ward, who is averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 61 percent from the field.

UCLA’s Moses Brown, who at one time seemed leaning toward signing with the Terps out of high school in New York, is the only freshman on the list. Brown is averaging 11.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 65.2 percent.

CAPTION Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks about his team’s defense after the No. 21 Terps beat Northwestern, 70-52, Tuesday at Xfinity Center. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks about his team’s defense after the No. 21 Terps beat Northwestern, 70-52, Tuesday at Xfinity Center. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media Monday about trying to break a 2-game losing streak. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media Monday about trying to break a 2-game losing streak. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56