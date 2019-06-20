Five teams that could take Maryland's Bruno Fernando in 2019 NBA draft

Aside from a handful of players expected to be picked near the top of the first round in the 2019 NBA draft — perhaps only Duke’s Zion Williamson and Murray State’s Ja Morant are locked in with the first two spots — it’s difficult to project where most players will wind up Thursday night.

Trying to predict which team will choose former Maryland center Bruno Fernando might be even more difficult, given the 6-foot-10 Angolan has been mentioned as a potential lottery pick (top 14) and a second-round selection.

Yet some teams make more sense than others, based on draft order and need before free agency begins next month.

Here are five possibilities.

For the same reasons why it made sense that the Atlanta Hawks picked Kevin Huerter with their second first-round choice last season, Fernando could wind up becoming a Spur this year.

San Antonio has two first-round picks, Nos. 19 and 29, as well as a need for a strong, athletic big man who can back up third-year center Jakob Poeltl while helping the team’s star power forward, LaMarcus Aldridge, do dirty work inside.

That Maryland coach Mark Turgeon is close with Spurs general manager R.C. Buford, who was an assistant under Larry Brown when Turgeon played at Kansas, can't hurt. The Spurs passed on Huerter last year and probably regret it.

While Fernando’s stock hasn’t skyrocketed as Huerter’s did in the days before the 2018 draft, it’s unlikely he will get out of the first round. Picking him No. 19 — where Huerter went last year — might be too high. Taking him 10 spots later, if he’s still available, is certainly not a stretch.

Eric Gay / AP Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge would pair well with Maryland's Bruno Fernando. Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge would pair well with Maryland's Bruno Fernando. (Eric Gay / AP)

A lot has changed for the Warriors in the past couple of weeks, especially since the final two games of the NBA Finals with the serious injuries to stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

With so much uncertainty surrounding their health and impending free agency, the Warriors are somewhere between a wait-and-see phase to a partial rebuild going into next season.

The team’s two big men, Andrew Bogut and Kevon Looney, are among the question marks. The Warriors pick No. 28 in the opening round.

Bogut is going back to Australia and could wind up returning in time for the NBA playoffs, as he did this year. Looney is an unrestricted free agent who showed his value and grit during the playoffs, which could bump up his stock significantly.

Fernando was among the quickest big men at last month's combine — his 3/4-court sprint was the fastest measured among centers — and his ability to both run the floor and finish above the rim is something that seems to fit in with the way the Warriors play.

Frank Gunn / AP Kevon Looney could leave the Warriors as an unrestricted free agent this summer, creating a need for a center in Golden State. Kevon Looney could leave the Warriors as an unrestricted free agent this summer, creating a need for a center in Golden State. (Frank Gunn / AP)

Washington Wizards

The Wizards did well years back when they were in rebuilding mode and took Maryland stars Juan Dixon and Steve Blake in back-to-back drafts in 2002 and 2003. Both were part of the franchise’s return to the playoffs in 2004-05.

While Fernando hasn’t attained the same level of success in his first two seasons at Maryland as the backcourt duo who led the Terps to their first Final Four in 2001 and only national title a year later, he is still a popular player locally.

Given the roster problems the Wizards have as well the fact that whoever replaces general manager Ernie Grunfeld could trade All-Star guard Bradley Beal and start over, Fernando will have plenty of time to develop.

The biggest issue is where the Wizards draft. Picking Fernando at No. 9 seems awfully high, but if the Wizards can get more draft picks by trading down, there are reportedly enough fans in the front office to take him later.

Nick Wass / AP Bruno Fernando could have plenty of time to develop if the Wizards trade Bradley Beal. Bruno Fernando could have plenty of time to develop if the Wizards trade Bradley Beal. (Nick Wass / AP)

If there was a team that underachieved in the playoffs, it was the Bucks. After winning an NBA-best 60 games during the regular season and going up 2-0 on the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals, the Bucks collapsed.

While few pointed fingers at All-Star and Most Valuable Player candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks certainly could have used another big body to help wear the Raptors down.

Brook Lopez proved his worth with his ability to hit 3-pointers, but neither he nor backup power forward Nikola Mirotic were able to do much on the boards during the playoffs. Lopez is headed toward free agency this summer, so there will be a need for another big.

The Bucks have done well through the draft and in trades to acquire players who’ve overachieved beyond “The Greek Freak,” taken by Milwaukee with the No. 15 pick in 2013. Khris Middleton, who played for Turgeon at Texas A&M, came to Milwaukee in a 2013 trade after being chosen No. 39 by the Detroit Pistons a year earlier. Malcolm Brogdon was the No. 36 pick by the Bucks in 2016.