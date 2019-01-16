Winning streak pushes Maryland up to No. 4 seed in ESPN bracketology

Along with being voted No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 media poll, Maryland’s winning streak has given the Terps some credibility in the eyes of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi, who in recent years has appeared to be skeptical of Maryland’s success when it came to projecting the team’s position in the NCAA tournament selection pecking order, seems to be on the bandwagon after Monday night’s 64-60 win over Wisconsin.

It was the sixth straight victory for Maryland (15-3, 6-1 in the Big Ten), which plays next at Ohio State on Friday night.

Three weeks after listing the Terps as a No. 10 seed in the South on a downward trend, Lunardi has Maryland a No. 4 seed in the East on an upward trend in his latest bracket posted Tuesday.

Lunardi has the Terps playing No. 13 seed California-Irvine in San Jose, Calif., with a possible matchup against No. 5 seed Marquette (coached by former Duke and Cardinal Gibbons standout Steve Wojciechowski) for a trip to the Sweet 16 in Washington, D.C.

Among Big Ten teams, the Terps are only seeded lower than Michigan, a No. 1 seed in the South, and Michigan State, a No. 2 in the Midwest.

Lunardi has seven other Big Ten teams in the field of 68. The Big Ten’s 10 teams are the most of any conference, ahead of the Atlantic Coast Conference (eight). The Big 12 and Southeastern Conference each have seven.

Nebraska is a No. 5 seed, Indiana a No. 7 seed and Ohio State a No. 8 seed, all in the West; Purdue is a No. 6 seed in the South; Wisconsin is a No. 6 and Iowa a No. 8 in the Midwest; also, Minnesota is a No. 10 in the East, which will hold the Sweet 16 at the Capital One Arena.

