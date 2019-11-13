"I’m very excited to officially sign with Maryland and realize my dreams of playing college basketball for a school I always wanted to attend are coming true,” Dockery said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach [Mark] Turgeon and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and inspiring me to be great. I love the fans at Maryland, can’t wait to play for them. Maryland is getting a great person off the court who brings high energy on the court both on offense and defense. And I’ll always have a big smile.”