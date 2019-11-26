Wells, who was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches as a senior, also spent time in the NBA G League with the affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder known as the Blue. Despite a stellar career at Maryland in which he scored nearly 1,400 points in three seasons, he went undrafted by the NBA. Wells finished his career No. 20 on the Terps’ all-time scoring list and was recently passed by senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr.