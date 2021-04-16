Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach DeAndre Haynes leaves for Marquette

Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach DeAndre Haynes has joined Shaka Smart’s new staff at Marquette, the school announced Friday.
Haynes, who joined Terps coach Mark Turgeon’s staff in June 2019, is among three new assistant coaches hired by Smart, who left his job at Texas for the Big East Conference school last month.
“I am extremely excited to be joining Marquette University with my family and can’t wait to get started,” Haynes, a Detroit native who’s spent most of his coaching career in the Midwest, said in a statement. “The opportunity to work for Shaka Smart is a blessing and I’m looking forward to joining the rest of the staff as we work toward building success, both on and off the court.”
Turgeon told The Baltimore Sun in 2019 that he hired Haynes, who’d worked under coach John Beilein at Michigan, in part for his ability to develop guards and build relationships with players. Guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, who were entering their sophomore year when Haynes arrived in College Park, are coming off breakout junior seasons and now testing the NBA waters.
Haynes, who said it “felt good to be wanted” after Turgeon reached out to gauge his interest in Maryland’s opening, was eager to leverage his Midwest roots.
“There’s a lot of talent out there in the Midwest,” he said in 2019. “That gives us a different reason to bring it to Maryland that I can I tap into. I’m excited about building new relationships, too, on the East Coast. I’m not afraid to go anywhere. My phone is blowing up with guys saying, ‘Dre, I’m a Terp and I got you. I’m a Terp fan now.’ That means a lot to me.”
Turgeon will now look to round out a staff that includes assistant coaches Bino Ranson and Matt Brady. Before hiring Haynes, he also interviewed former Maryland point guard Duane Simpkins, currently the associate head coach at George Mason, as well as former LaSalle assistant Kenny Johnson, a Maryland graduate who was named in the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations to Louisville last year.
The Terps also have a vacancy at director of basketball operations, with Mark Bialkoski leaving for a job as an assistant coach at East Tennessee State.