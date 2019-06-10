Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon hires former Michigan assistant DeAndre Haynes

Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon announced Monday the hiring of former Michigan assistant DeAndre Haynes to replace Kevin Broadus, who left in late April to become the head coach at Morgan State.

A former Mid-American Conference player of the year at Kent State, Haynes spent two years on John Beilein’s staff at Michigan. Haynes was credited with the development of All-Big Ten point guard Zavier Simpson as well as Jordan Poole.

“I’m so excited to be joining Mark Turgeon and his incredible staff at the University of Maryland,” Haynes said in a statement. “The staff and players welcomed me with open arms and I can’t wait to win a lot of games with these guys.”

Haynes, 35, became available when Beilein left for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers last month and former Wolverines’ star Juwan Howard retained only Saddi Washington from Beilein's staff.

Beilein had given Haynes a lot of responsibility in the team’s offensive play calling.

Turgeon interviewed at least two others — former Maryland point guard Duane Simpkins, now at George Mason, as well Kenny Johnson, who is now at LaSalle after working previously at Towson, Indiana and Louisville.

“Throughout the hiring process I was very deliberate about finding the right fit for our coaching staff and we hit a home run with DeAndre,” Turgeon said in a statement. “DeAndre is one of the brightest up and coming coaches in the business and has gained experience working for some of the most well-respected coaches in the country.”

Turgeon interviewed Haynes last week after a strong recommendation from Beilein.

“I have had some really great assistant coaches during my tenure at the University of Michigan and I can’t say enough about DeAndre Haynes. He was one of our absolute best,” Beilein said in a statement. “This is a tremendous hire and I feel Dre is a great fit for the University of Maryland and the Big Ten Conference.”

