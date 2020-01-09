One day after leading the No. 12 Maryland men’s basketball team to its first victory over a Top 25 team this season, senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was named Wednesday to the midseason Top 25 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the nation’s top college player since 1977.
Cowan joins Bruno Fernando (2018-19) and Melo Trimble (2014-2017) as Terps named to the midseason list.
Cowan, who scored 20 points in a 67-55 victory over Ohio State, was among six Big Ten players in the Top 25, the most of any conference. Also named were Buckeyes center Kaleb Wesson, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, Penn State forward Lamar Stevens and Iowa center Luka Garza.
Duke’s Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, was last season’s winner.
John R. Wooden Award midseason Top 25 watch list
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Saddiq Bey, Villanova
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Luka Garza, Iowa
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
Markus Howard, Marquette
Tre Jones, Duke
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Isaiah Stewart, Washington
Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State