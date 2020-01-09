xml:space="preserve">

One day after leading the No. 12 Maryland men’s basketball team to its first victory over a Top 25 team this season, senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was named Wednesday to the midseason Top 25 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the nation’s top college player since 1977.

Cowan joins Bruno Fernando (2018-19) and Melo Trimble (2014-2017) as Terps named to the midseason list.

Advertisement

Cowan, who scored 20 points in a 67-55 victory over Ohio State, was among six Big Ten players in the Top 25, the most of any conference. Also named were Buckeyes center Kaleb Wesson, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, Penn State forward Lamar Stevens and Iowa center Luka Garza.

Duke’s Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, was last season’s winner.

John R. Wooden Award midseason Top 25 watch list

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

[More from sports] Cue the laugh track: Larry David urged the Jets to draft Lamar Jackson two years ago

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Devon Dotson, Kansas

[More from sports] Three takeaways from No. 12 Maryland basketball’s 67-55 win over No. 11 Ohio State

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Luka Garza, Iowa

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

[More from sports] ‘It’s a big deal’: With young black quarterbacks on the rise, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson having season for the ages

Markus Howard, Marquette

Advertisement

Tre Jones, Duke

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

[More from sports] Ravens running back Mark Ingram II misses practice again, considered ‘day-to-day’

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Isaiah Stewart, Washington

[More from sports] Maryland-bred jam band O.A.R. to play Ravens’ game halftime show

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Latest Terps

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement