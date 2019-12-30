Asked if it takes some pressure off a team that came into Sunday’s game shooting just 31.2 percent on its 3-pointers, sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins said, “I wouldn’t say it takes pressure off guys, but of course knowing that you have somebody down there like that who’s 7-2 going to grab every rebound and be there for your putbacks close around the rim is always a positive for a team. I think a lot more guys are maybe a little more confident in the shots they take, being willing to take those shots."